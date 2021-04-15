Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, April 13th:
ORDINANCE NO. 21-006
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON AMENDING CHAPTER 2.56 and 5.04 AND ADOPTING NEW CHAPTER 5.10 – PEDDLERS, ITINERANT VENDORS AND CANVASSERS; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
Section 1: Modify Chapter 2.56 and 5.04 with language and adopt Ordinance title Chapter 5.10 as presented in Exhibit 1 of this agenda item. Section 2: Clerical Corrections. Section 3: Severability. Section 4: Effective Date.
(Pub. April 15, 2021)