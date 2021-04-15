Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, April 13th:
ORDINANCE NO. 21-005
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON AMENDING FINANCIAL POLICIES ADOPTED BY ORDINANCE 17-020, UPDATED BY ORDINANCES 18-012, 18-015, 20-006, BY ADDING SECTIONS I-K AND MODIFYING CERTAIN SECTIONS OF SECTION H AS INDICATED.
Section 1: The compilation of fiscal policies entitled “2021 Financial Policy, City of College Place, Washington” attached hereto, and incorporated herein by this reference as set forth in full, is hereby adopted as the official statement of financial policies for the City of College Place. Section 2: Clerical Corrections. Section 3: Severability. Section 4: Effective Date.
(Pub. April 15, 2021)