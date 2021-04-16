Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, April 13th:
ORDINANCE NO. 21-004
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON,
AMENDING THE BUDGET OF THE CITY FOR THE YEAR 2021; AMENDING
ORDINANCE NO. 20-025; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE THEREOF.
WHEREAS, the College Place City Council has approved capital expenditure that were not correctly stated in the budget; and WHEREAS, the City incorrectly stated revenue and expenditures in different funds; and WHEREAS, the 2021 Budget needs to reflect the approved changes authorized by the College Place City Council; and NOW, THEREFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON do ordain as follows: Section 1: Ordinance No. 20-025 and the budget for the City of College Place is hereby amended for the year 2021 as follows: Section 1: That the budget for the City of College Place is hereby established for the year 2021 as follows:
Fund Title Revenues Expenditures
001 Current Expense Fund $ 9,382,080 9,382,080
005 Current Expense Reserve Fund $ 380,131 380,131
012 Technology Reserve Fund $ 430,441 430,441
061 Employee Benefit Reserve Fund $ 326,539 326,539
100 Street Fund $ 1,004,192 1,004,192
120 Criminal Justice Fund $ 30,694 30,694
121 Forfeited Proceeds Fund $ 2,594 2,594
130 Hotel/Motel Tax Fund $ 46,308 46,308
201 ULTGO Bond Fund $ 500,230 500,230
202 LTGO Bond Fund $ 52,004 52,004
235 Commercial Drive Debt Service Fund $ 285,853 285,853
301 Street Capital Contribution Fund $ 36,079 36,079
305 Capital Improvement Fund (REET 1) $ 537,653 537,653 306 Capital Improvement Fund (REET2) $ 2,172,627 2,172,627
309 CDBG Projects Fund $ 339,530 339,530
311 Street Improvement Fund $ 1,119,690 1,119,690
315 Facility Maintenance Reserve Fund (CE) $ 540,828 540,828
320 Equipment Reserve Fund $ 583,655 583,655
330 Economic Development Fund $ 693,901 693,901
340 Economic Development Reserve Fund $ 65 65
400 Water Fund $ 2,319,445 2,319,445
401 Wastewater Fund $ 4,527,263 4,527,263
402 Stormwater Fund $ 1,033,093 1,033,093
403 Stormwater Capital Reserve Fund $ 619,002 619,002
410 Water Capital Reserve Fund $ 3,817,531 3,817,531
411 Wastewater Capital Reserve Fund $ 9,256,827 9,256,827
412 Wastewater Debt Service Fund $ 964,705 964,705
413 Water Capital Improv Reserve Fund $ 4,072,616 4,072,616
425 Water Revenue Bond Fund $ 380,848 380,848
426 Water Bond Reserve Fund $ 440,475 440,475
431 Water System Construction Fund $ 578,421 578,421
500 Equipment Rental & Replacement Fund $ 604,154 604,154
625 Flexible Benefits Plan Fund $ 25,183 25,183
Totals: $ 47,104,657 47,104,657
Section 2: Clerical Corrections. The City Clerk and the codifiers of this ordinance are authorized to make necessary clerical corrections to this ordinance including, but not limited to, the correction of scrivener’s/clerical errors, references, ordinance numbering, section/subsection numbers and any references thereto. Section 3: Severability. That if any item, or part of this ordinance, or if the budget described in the same, shall be adjudged to be invalid, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole, or any item, section of part of said ordinance or budget not adjudged invalid. Section 4: Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in full force and effective five days after passage and publication as required by law. (Pub. April 16, 2021)