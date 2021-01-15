Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, January 12th :
ORDINANCE NO. 21-003
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON GRANTING A NON-EXCLUSIVE RIGHT, PRIVILEGE, AUTHORITY AND FRANCHISE TO CASCADE NATURAL GAS CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS, GRANTESS AND ASSIGNS, TO CONSTRUCT, INSTALL, OPERATE, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, REPLACE AND REMOVE EXISTING PIPELINE FACILITIES TOGETHER WITH EQUIPMENT AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, FOR THE TRANSPORTATION AND DELIVERY OF NATURAL GAS SERVICE WITHIN AND THROUGH THE PUBLIC RIGHT OF WAYS OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Jan. 15, 2021)