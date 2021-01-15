Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, January 12th :
ORDINANCE NO. 21-002
AN ORDINANCE REVISING VARIOUS SECTIONS OF CHAPTER 2.30 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, TOURISM, and EVENTS COMMISSION OF THE COLLEGE PLACE MUNICIPAL CODE
Section 1. Ordinance 21-002 is adopted revising various sections of Chapter 2.30 - Economic Development, Tourism, and Events Commission to the College Place Municipal Code, Section 2.30.020 shall now read…, Section 2.30.040 B shall now read…, Section 2 Clerical Corrections, Section 3 Severability, Section 4 Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Jan. 15, 2021)