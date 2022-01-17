SUMMARY AND NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF
ORDINANCE NO. 2022-01
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING AMENDMENTS TO WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE 20.100.040 AND TAKING SUCH OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed Ordinance No. 2022-01 at its January 12, 2022, open public meeting which in summary:
Amendments to the Walla Walla Municipal Code 20.100.040 Footnote 3 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code is amended as follows (added items are in bold and italicized):
3. Second story and above, except that all floors of hotels and motels located in the Central Commercial Zone can be converted to residential use.
The Walla Walla City Council finds that the development regulation amendments as adopted by this Ordinance conform to the requirements of Chapter 36.70A RCW as evidenced in the staff report to the Planning Commission. The Walla Walla City Council finds that the amendments adopted herein are consistent with and implement the City of Walla Walla’s comprehensive plan. The Walla Walla City Council finds that the amendments adopted herein advance state interests which are stated in RCW 36.70A.010 and in the policies, goals, and other provisions of the City of Walla Walla’s comprehensive plan.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Notice is hereby given that any petition requesting Growth Board review of the zoning code amendment must be filed with the Eastern Washington Growth Management Hearings Board within sixty (60) days after publication of this summary and notice of adoption in accordance with Chapter 36.70A of the Revised Code of Washington.
Summary approved as to form: City Attorney (Pub. Jan. 17, 2022)
