SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2021-34
AN ORDINANCE FIXING THE AMOUNT OF THE REGULAR AD VALOREM TAX LEVY NECESSARY TO RAISE THE ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS NEEDED BETWEEN ESTIMATED REVENUES FROM SOURCES OTHER THAN AD VALOREM TAXES FOR CERTAIN FUNDS AND THE ESTIMATED EXPENDITURES FOR SAID FUNDS; LEVYING THE REGULAR ANNUAL AD VALOREM TAXES OF THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA FOR THE YEAR 2022 OF THE 2021-22 FISCAL BIENNIUM; AND APPORTIONING THE SAME TO CERTAIN FUNDS FOR CERTAIN PURPOSES
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its November 3, 2021 regular meeting which imposes a regular property tax levy for fiscal year 2022 upon real and personal property subject to taxation in the City of Walla Walla in the amount of $6,797,312.
The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. Nov. 8, 2021)
