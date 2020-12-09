SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2020-45
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING AN AMENDED CAPITAL
FACILITIES PLAN FOR THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA AND TAKING SUCH OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its December 2, 2020 regular meeting which in summary:
Section 1: Adopts a 2021-2026 Capital Facilities Plan for the City of Walla Walla.
Section 2: Finds that the capital facilities plan of the City of Walla Walla advances state interests which are stated in section 36.70A.010 of the Revised Code of Washington and in the policies, goals, and other provisions of the City of Walla Walla’s Urban Area Comprehensive Plan, as amended.
Section 3: Finds that its capital facilities plan conforms to the requirements of chapter 36.70A of the Revised Code of Washington.
Section 4: Finds that the capital facilities plan of the City of Walla Walla is consistent with and implements the City of Walla Walla’s Urban Area Comprehensive Plan, as amended.
Section 5: Incorporates the Urban Area Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement as the environmental document used to meet the City’s responsibilities under SEPA pursuant to WAC 197-11-635. The Urban Area Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement analyzes impacts associated with adoption of implementing regulations for the comprehensive plan. Such environmental documents are available for public review at the Development Services Department located at 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, Washington.
Section 6: Identifies sources of public money for projects identified in the City’s capital facilities plan.
Section 7: Provides that the City of Walla Walla shall reassess the land use element of its comprehensive plan if probable funding falls short of meeting existing needs and to ensure that the land use comprehensive plan element, the capital facilities comprehensive plan element, and the financing plan withing the capital facilities plan are coordinated and consistent.
Section 8: Recognizes the concurrent amendment of capital facilities plan and adoption of the City of Walla Walla budget.
Section 9: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to publish a summary in a form similar hereto.
Section 10: Provides for severability in the event that any part of this ordinance is for any reason declared or held to be invalid or unconstitutional.
Section 11: Gives notice that any petition requesting Growth Board review of the comprehensive plan amendments adopted by this ordinance must be filed with the Eastern Washington Growth Management Hearings Board within sixty (60) days after publication of this summary and notice of adoption in accordance with Chapter 36.70A of the Revised Code of Washington.
The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. Dec. 9, 2020)