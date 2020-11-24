SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2020-44
AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CITY MANAGER OF THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA TO EXECUTE AN EXTENSION OF THE LABOR AGREEMENT WITH THE WALLA WALLA LOCAL 1191-W UNION, WASHINGTON STATE COUNCIL OF COUNTY AND CITY EMPLOYEES, AMERICAN FEDERATION OF STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES, AFL-CIO, FOR THE PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1, 2021 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2021, AND TAKING OTHER ACTION IN CONNECTION THEREWITH
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its November 18th, 2020, regular meeting that approved an extension of the labor agreement with the Walla Walla Local 1191-W Union, Washington State Council of County and City Employees, American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO for the period from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.
