ORDINANCE NO. 2020-21
AN ORDINANCE VACATING A UTILITY EASEMENT RESERVED BY ORDINANCE 2004-21 IN PROPERTY COMMONLY LOCATED AT
2305 GARRISON STREET.
WHEREAS, the City of Walla Walla vacated that portion of Garrison Street via Ordinance 2004-21 (September 22, 2004) after a realignment of Garrison Street and reserved an easement for public utilities; and
WHERAS, the City has received a request from the property owner that the City vacate and release the easement; and
WHERAS, the Walla Walla City Council finds, in accordance with Young v. Nichols, 152 Wash. 306, 278 Pac. 159 (1929), that the easement is no longer required for public use and its use is of such little public benefit as not to justify the cost of maintaining it, and the vacation of said easement serves a public purpose and benefits the public; and
WHERAS, the Walla Walla City Council has considered the request during a regularly and duly called public meeting of said Council, has given said request careful review and consideration, and finds it is an appropriate function for the City to vacate said easement;
NOW THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Walla Walla do ordain as follows:
Section 1: That portion of the public utility easement reserved by City Ordinance 2004-21 (September 22, 2004) in the property commonly located at 2305 Garrison Street is hereby vacated.
Section 2: The Walla Walla City Manager is authorized to execute such deeds, conveyances, tax affidavits, and other documents that may be needed to release the easement vacated by section 1 herein.
Section 3: The Walla Walla City Clerk is authorized to attest all deeds, conveyances, tax affidavits, and other documents authorized by this resolution.
Section 4: This ordinance shall become effective upon publication in the manner provided by law.
Section 5: The Walla Walla City Clerk is authorized and directed to record a certified copy of this ordinance in the office of the Auditor of Walla Walla County as provided by law.
PASSED by the City Council of the City of Walla Walla, Washington, this 24th day of June, 2020. Mayor Attest: Approved as to form: City Clerk City Attorney (Pub. June 30, 2020)