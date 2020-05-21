SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2020-11
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 2.96.030 OF THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE PERTAINING TO MISCELLANEOUS LIBRARY FEES AND CHARGES
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its May 13, 2020 regular meeting which amends miscellaneous library fees to eliminate overdue fines for children and authorizes the Walla Walla Public Library to forgive outstanding fines if items are returned to the library in good condition.
Pub. May 21, 2020