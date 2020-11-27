Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, November 24th:
ORDINANCE NO. 20-024
AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON TO REPEAL ORDINANCE NO. 20-014 AND ADD CHAPTER 9.26 TO THE COLLEGE PLACE MUNICIPAL CODE WHICH WILL IMPROVE COMMUNITY SAFETY AND DETER THE DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS WITHOUT SPECIAL AUTHORITY FROM THE CHIEF OF POLICE
Section 1: Repealer. Ordinance No. 20-014 which was put on hold after passing and before codification is hereby repealed. Section 2: Adding CPMC 9.26 as follows: CPMC 9.26 - DISCHARGE OF FIREARMS PROHIBITED Section 3: Severability. Section 4: Clerical Corrections. Section 5: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Nov. 27, 2020)