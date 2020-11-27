Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, November 24th:
ORDINANCE NO. 20-023
AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON TO REPEAL ORDINANCES NO. 422, NO. 867, NO. 903, AND NO. 976, CREATING CHAPTER 8.30 TO THE COLLEGE PLACE MUNICIPAL CODE ADOPTING BY REFERENCE THE FLOOD INSURANCE RATE MAP (FIRM), EFFECTIVE DATE SEPTEMBER 7, 2001 AND THE FLOOD PREVENTION MEASURES TO ALLOW THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE NATIONAL FLOOD INSURANCE PROGRAM (NFIP).
Section 1: Ordinances Repealed. The City of College Place hereby repeals Ordinances No. 422, No. 867, No. 903, and No. 976. Section 2: Chapter 8.30 Revised National Flood Insurance Program Code Adopted. Section 3: National Flood Insurance Program Code Codified. Section 4: Flood Insurance Rate Map Section 5: Clerical Corrections. Section 6: Severability. Section 7: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Nov. 27, 2020)