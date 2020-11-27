Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, November 24th:
ORDINANCE NO. 20-022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE REPEALING AND REPLACING COLLEGE PLACE MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 14.120.040 TO UPDATE THE INTERNATIONAL BUILDING AND RELATED CODES APPLICABLE WITHIN THE CITY; PROVIDING FOR ADMINISTRATIVE INTERPRETATIONS; ADOPTING FINDINGS OF FACT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Section 1: Code Repealed. Section 14.120.040 of the College Place Municipal Code shall be repealed effective February 1, 2021.
Section 2: Revised Unified Development Code Adopted. The City of College Place hereby adopts, effective February 1, 2021, a new Section 14. 120.040 of the College Place Municipal Code to update the International Building and related codes applicable within the city, in substantially the same form as the attached Exhibit A. Section 3: Administrative Interpretations. Section 4: Findings of Fact. Section 5: Clerical Corrections. Section 6: Severability. Section 7: Effective Date. In order to provide for the orderly transition and implementation of this Ordinance, the new International Building and related codes shall take effect on February 1, 2021
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Nov. 27, 2020)