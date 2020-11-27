Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, November 24th:
ORDINANCE NO. 20-021
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE REPEALING AND REPLACING COLLEGE PLACE MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE 14, UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE; PROVIDING FOR ADMINISTRATIVE INTERPRETATIONS OF THE NEW TITLE 14; ADOPTING FINDINGS OF FACT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
Section 1. Code Repealed. Title 14 of the College Place Municipal Code is hereby repealed. Section 2: Revised Unified Development Code Adopted. Section 3: Amended Official Zoning Map Adopted. Section 4: Administrative Interpretations. Section 5: Findings of Fact. Section 6: Clerical Corrections. Section 7: Severability. Section 8: Effective Date. In order to provide for the orderly transition and implementation of this Ordinance, the Unified Development Code shall take effect on December 1, 2020
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Nov. 27, 2020)