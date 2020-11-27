Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, November 24th:
ORDINANCE NO. 20-020
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON ADOPTING A SIX-YEAR CITYWIDE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY PLAN FOR THE YEARS 2021 THROUGH 2026
Section 1. Ordinance No. 20-020 that adopts the 2021 to 2026 Information Technology, Plan as shown in Exhibit 2. Section 5: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Nov. 27, 2020)