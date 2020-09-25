Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, September 22nd:
ORDINANCE NO. 20-016
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE ADDING CHAPTER 8.28 LITTER TO THE
COLLEGE PLACE MUNICIPAL CODE Section 1: Adoption. Ordinance No. 20- 016 which adds Chapter 8.28 Litter Ordinance consisting of language shown in Exhibit 2 of this agenda bill to the College Place Municipal Code. Section 2: Clerical Corrections. Section 3: Severability. Section 4: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Sept. 25, 2020)