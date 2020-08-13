Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, August 11th:
ORDINANCE NO. 20-015
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE MODIFYING 2.60 DIVERSITY & INCLUSION ADVISORY BOARD OF THE COLLEGE PLACE MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADD CLARITY REGARDING THE BOARD AND THE OPEN PUBLIC MEETINGS ACT.
Section 1: Adoption. Ordinance No. 20-015 which modifies Chapter 2.60 Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board Section 2: Clerical Corrections. Section 3: Severability. Section 4: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law. This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Aug. 13, 2020)