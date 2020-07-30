Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, July 28th :
ORDINANCE NO. 20-013
AN ORDINANCE REPEALING ORDINANCE NO. 20-004 AND ADOPTING SALARIES AND COMPENSATION FOR THE MAYOR, CITY COUNCIL, APPOINTED OFFICERS, AND EMPLOYEES OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE AND FIXING THE EFFECTIVE DATE THEREOF.
Section 1. The salaries and wages of the various appointive officers and employees are fixed as set out in this ordinance. The salaries and wages as set out herein shall be effective from and after August 1, 2020 for all officers and employees. Section 2. Non-Union, Exempt. Section 3. Non-Union, Non Exempt. Section 4. Public Employee Union. Section 5. Police Union. Section 6. Fire Fighter Union. Section 7. Miscellaneous. Section 8. Compensation of Mayor. Section 9. Compensation of Council. Section 10. Insurance - Non-Union, Exempt employees. Section 11. Insurance - Non-Union, Non-Exempt. Section 12. Additional Compensation. Section 13. Paid family and Medical Leave Act. Section 14. Ordinance No. 20-004 is hereby repealed. Section 15: Clerical Corrections. Section 16: Severability. Section 17: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect August 1, 2020 upon its passage and publication as required by law.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington.
(Pub. July 30, 2020)