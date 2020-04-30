Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, April 28th :
ORDINANCE NO. 20-011
AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON TO MODIFY LANGUAGE IN CHAPTER 2.26 YOUTH ADVISORY COMMISSION RELATED TO OFFICERS, MEETINGS AND RESPONSIBILITIES.
Section 2.26.040(A) Membership shall now read as follows Section 2.26.050 Officers shall now read as follows Section 2.26.070 Meetings shall now read as follows Section 2.26.090(A) Responsibilities shall now read as follows Clerical Corrections. Severability. Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington.
