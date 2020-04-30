Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, April 28th :
ORDINANCE NO. 20-009
AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON TO ANNEX THE ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY OF MOJONNIER ROAD PURSUANT TO RCW 35A.21.210 AND SETTING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Section 1: Pursuant to RCW 35A.21.210, the City has determined that the real property described below in this Section of this Ordinance should be and hereby is annexed into the City of College Place, Washington. The real property that is the subject of this annexation as depicted in Exhibit A Section 2. Clerical Corrections. Section 3: Severability. Section 4: This Ordinance as authorized by RCW 35A.21.210 shall become effective when approved by Ordinance or Resolution of the Board of County Commissioners and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington.
(Pub. April 30, 2020)