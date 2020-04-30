Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, April 28th :
ORDINANCE NO. 20-008
AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON TO ANNEX MUNICIPAL OWNED PROPERTY CONTIGUOUS TO THE CITY FOR THE MUNICIPAL PURPOSE OF SUPPORTING THE CITY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PURSUANT TO RCW 35A.14.300 AND SETTING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Section 1: Pursuant to RCW 35A.14.300, the City has determined that the real property described below in this Section of this Ordinance should be and hereby is annexed into the City of College Place, Washington, for municipal wastewater system facilities purposes. The real property that is the subject of this annexation as depicted in Exhibit A and as legally described as follows: Annexation legal description of Parcel 35-07-34-33-0007 Section 2. Clerical Corrections. Section 3: Severability. Section 4: This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force sixty days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington.
(Pub. April 30, 2020)