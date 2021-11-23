SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO.   2021-36

AN ORDINANCE ADDING SECTION 1.05.080 TO THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE DECLARING CITY HOLIDAYS

The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its November 17, 2021 meeting which adds section 1.05.080 to the Walla Walla Municipal Code as follows:

1.05.080    Holidays.

A. The following are declared holidays for the City of Walla Walla:

1. The first day of January, commonly called New Year’s Day;

2. The third Monday of January, celebrated as the anniversary of the birth of Martin Luther King, Jr.;

3. The third Monday of February, to be known as Presidents’ Day and celebrated as the anniversary of the births of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington;

4. The last Monday of May, commonly known as Memorial Day;

5. The nineteenth day of June, recognized as Juneteenth, a day of

remembrance for the day the African slaves learned of their freedom;

6. The fourth day of July, the anniversary of the Declaration of

Independence;

7. The first Monday in September, to be known as Labor Day;

8. The fourth Thursday in November, to be known as Thanksgiving Day;

9. The Friday immediately following the fourth Thursday in November, to be known as Native American Heritage Day; and

10. The twenty-fifth day of December, commonly called Christmas Day.

B. Whenever a declared holiday:

1. Falls upon a Sunday, the following Monday is the legal holiday; or

2. Falls upon a Saturday, the preceding Friday is the legal holiday.

C. Nothing in this section may be construed to have the effect of adding or deleting the number of paid holidays provided for in a collective bargaining agreement to which the City of Walla Walla is a party.  The provisions of a collective bargaining agreement regarding holidays shall apply with respect to employees covered by such agreement notwithstanding this section.

The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.

Summary approved as to form  City Attorney (Pub. Nov. 23, 2021)

