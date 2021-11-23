SUMMARY AND NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 2021-35
AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CITY MANAGER OF THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA TO EXECUTE A LABOR AGREEMENT WITH THE WALLA WALLA PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS ASSOCIATION LOCAL 404, INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FIREFIGHTERS, FOR THE PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1, 2022 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND TAKING OTHER ACTION IN CONNECTION THEREWITH
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its November 17, 2021 open public meeting which in summary approves a collectively bargained labor agreement between the City of Walla Walla and the Walla Walla Professional Firefighters Association Local 404, International Association of Firefighters, involving the contract period from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024, and provides administrative authority to the Walla Walla City Manager with respect to the agreement.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. Nov. 23, 2021)
