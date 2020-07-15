SUMMARY AND NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 2020-24
AN INTERIM ZONING ORDINANCE REGARDING COUNTY
PERMITTING, AND MATTERS RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its July 8, 2020 open public meeting which in summary adopts an interim zoning ordinance that allows the Walla Walla Community Development Department process and issue simple permits (i.e. authorizations for level I and level II land uses under chapters 20.18 and 20.22 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code) for land use activities on County owned property located in the City of Walla Walla.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Notice is hereby given that any petition requesting Growth Board review of the ordinance must be filed with the Eastern Washington Growth Management Hearings Board within sixty (60) days after publication of this summary and notice of adoption in accordance with Chapter 36.70A of the Revised Code of Washington.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. July 15, 2020)