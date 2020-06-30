SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 2020-23
AN ORDINANCE REQUIRING FACE COVERINGS TO BE WORN IN CITY BUILDINGS TAKING FURTHER ACTION IN CONNECTION THEREWITH
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its June 24, 2020 regular meeting which in summary provides that all individuals must wear face coverings over their noses and mouths inside buildings owned or operated by the City of Walla Walla when in areas occupied by two or more persons or open to occupancy by two or more persons at the same time.
A. The following individuals do not need to comply with this face covering condition:
1. Any child less than two years of age;
2. Any child between two and five years of age; provided, however, that children between the ages of two and five years are encouraged, but not required, to wear a face covering with the assistance and supervision of an adult;
3. People who have disabilities that:
a. Prevent them from comfortably wearing or taking off face coverings, or
b. Prevent them from communicating while wearing face coverings;
4. Any individual who has been advised by a qualified medical or behavioral health professional that wearing a face covering may pose a risk to that individual for medical or mental health related reasons; and
5. Any individual who has a respiratory condition or trouble breathing that would be exacerbated by wearing a face covering.
6. Any individual who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance.
7. Individuals exempted from wearing face coverings by Washington State Department of Health Order 20-03 (June 24, 2020).
The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Summary approved as to form City Attorney
(Pub. June 30, 2020)