SUMMARY OF
ORDINANCE 2020-19
AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING AND ESTABLISHING AN INTERFUND LOAN, AN INTEREST RATE, AND A REPAYMENT SCHEDULE
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at it June 10, 2020 meeting which establishes an interfund loan for the LED streetlight conversion project in the amount of up to $450,000.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. June 16, 2020)