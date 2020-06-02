SUMMARY AND NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 2020-17
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING MEASURES TO HELP REVITALIZE BUSINESS ACTIVITIES DAMAGED BY COVID-19, AND ADDRESSING MATTERS RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its May 27, 2020 open public meeting which in summary (1) amends section 12.14.050 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code to provide that downtown sidewalks occupied for dining facilities must maintain a minimum width of unobstructed pedestrian walkway sufficient to satisfy Americans with Disabilities Act (42 U.S.C. 12101 et seq.) accessibility guidelines; (2) authorizes the Walla Walla City Manager to close city streets and portions thereof; (3) authorizes issuance of permits to occupy closed streets or portions thereof and sidewalks; (4) authorizes the purchase and installation of downtown street lighting and entry into leases and agreements needed for such purposes; (5) authorizes receipt and expenditure of funds allocated to the City of Walla Walla in accordance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”); and (6) authorizes the City Manager to declare surplus and dispose of property procured with CARES Act funding. The ordinance was declared a public emergency ordinance that became effective immediately upon passage.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Summary approved as to form City Attorney
(Pub. June 2, 2020)