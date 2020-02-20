OFFICIAL CALL FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received at the Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, in the County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, for the designation of the county legal newspaper for county printing and advertising for a term of one year from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. At the specified time the bids will be opened and publicly read.
Bids are to be made on a single insertion, on each subsequent insertion at a price per inch on a single column, circulation, publishing schedule and the number of words per column inch. A sample legal notice will be provided to each bidder to provide the cost to run the notice once and the cost to run the same notice twice.
With a view to giving publication the widest publicity, bidders shall provide information regarding their publication’s posting of notices online and the public’s ability to view the notices.
Bids are to be marked “BID: OFFICIAL COUNTY NEWSPAPER” and addressed to Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, Washington 99362.
Dated this 13th day of February, 2020
Board of County Commissioners, Walla Walla County, Washington
by: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. Feb. 20, 2020)