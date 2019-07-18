Official Call for Bids
Sealed bids will be received at the County Commissioner’s office, Walla Walla County Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, until 10:15 A.M. on August 5, 2019 and will then and there be opened and publicly read for the construction of the improvements.
All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid proposal deposit in cash, certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of such bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish satisfactory performance bond within the time stated in the specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to the Walla Walla County Department of Public Works.
Informational copies of maps, plans, and specifications are on file for inspection at the Walla Walla County Department of Public Works.
Complete bidding information and specifications are available on request from Walla Walla County Department of Public Works Office, 990 Navion Lane- Airport, P.O. Box 813, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Telephone (509)524-2710. Monday through Friday, 7:00 am - 4:30 pm.
The improvements for which bids will be received are described below:
This contract provides for the improvement of Port Kelly Road Railroad Crossing, by installing guardrail, placing crushed surfacing, striping, HMA and other work, all in accordance with the Contract Plans, Special Provisions, and the Standard Specifications. Utility relocations shall take place concurrently with construction.
The following is applicable to federal projects:
The Walla Walla County Department of Public Works in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-Assisted Programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.
Bid must be sealed and plainly marked, SEALED BID –
“Port Kelly Road Railroad Crossing” For the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners.
By: Tony Garcia Morales, P.E., Director of Public Works
