NOTICE TO
SUBCONTRACTORS AND MATERIALMEN
The State of Washington, Walla Walla Community College, acting by and through the Department of Enterprise Services, Facility Professional Services, hereby advises all interested parties that Contract No. 2020-083 G (1-1), for Parking Lot Expansion, Walla Walla, WA, with Big D’s Construction, 3902 N Swallow Ave, Pasco, WA 99301, has been accepted as of June 10, 2021. The lien period for filing any liens against this contract’s retained percentage is now in effect. Any liens filed after July 25, 2021 shall be filed as not valid.
State of Washington, Department of Enterprise Services; Facility Professional Services
(Pub. June 11, 2021)