NOTICE TO
SUBCONTRACTORS AND MATERIALMEN
The State of Washington, Walla Walla County, acting by and through the Department of Enterprise Services, Facility Professional Services, hereby advises all interested parties that Contract No. 2020-558 G (1-1), for Elevator Upgrades Phase 5a, Walla Walla, WA, with McKinstry Essention, LLC, PO Box 24567, Seattle, WA 98124, has been accepted as of May 26, 2021. The lien period for filing any liens against this contract’s retained percentage is now in effect. Any liens filed after July 10, 2021 shall be filed as not valid.
State of Washington
Department of Enterprise
Services; Facility Professional Services (Pub. May 28, 2021)