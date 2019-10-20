NOTICE TO
SUBCONTRACTORS AND MATERIALMEN
The State of Washington, Walla Walla Community College, acting by and through the Department of Enterprise Services, Engineering & Architectural Services, hereby advises all interested parties that Contract No. 2018-508 G (3-1), for the 17-19 Minor Project, Main Building Acoustical Improvements project, Fairfield, WA, with Jackson Contractor Group, Inc., P.O. Box 2029, Walla Walla, WA 99362, has been accepted as of October 18, 2019.
The lien period for filing any liens against this contract’s retained percentage is now in effect. Any liens filed after December 2, 2019 shall be filed as not valid.
State of Washington, Department of Enterprise Services, Engineering & Architectural Services
(Pub. Oct. 20, 2019)