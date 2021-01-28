NOTICE TO FILL
VACANCIES
Walla Walla County
Noxious Weed Control Board
Three (3) positions on the Walla Walla County Noxious Weed Control Board are open for nominations to the Board. Position #1 - Clyde Pleasant View district; Position #3 - Touchet Burbank district; Position #5 Walla Walla College Place district. Maps of districts are available at the weed board office. Each position is for a term of four (4) years. All persons interested in appointment to the Board must reside within the district with a pending vacancy and be engaged in the primary production of agriculture products. Applicants must make written application which includes the signatures of at least ten (10) registered voters residing in the district supporting the nomination. Declaration and affidavit forms of candidacy are available and will be received at the Walla Walla County Noxious Weed Control Board, 328 W. Poplar St, Walla Walla. Nominations will close at noon on the 9th day of February 2021. The Noxious Weed Control Board will hold a regular meeting on the 9th day of February 2021 at 1:30 p.m., via telecommunication for the review of nominations before forwarding them to the Board of County Commissioners for appointment. (According to RCW 17.10.050 revised) For further information contact David C. Maiden, Weed Board Coordinator at 509-524-2688. Walla Walla County Noxious Weed Control Board,Jud Hedine, Board Chairman (Pub. Jan. 28 & 29, 2021)