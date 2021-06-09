IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
No. 21-4-00111-36
In The Matter of the Estate of:
DENNIS RAY MUIRHEAD,
Deceased. The undersigned having been appointed and have qualified as co-personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedent. Any person having a claim against decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any other applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claims forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of first filing: May 11, 2021
Date of first Publication: May 26, 2021. /s/ Deborah J. Tivey, Co-Personal Representative; /s/Brian S. Muirhead, Co-Personal Representative. Rene Erm II, P.L.L.C., Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives, 6 E. Alder, Suite 412, Walla Walla, WA 99362
509-529-2200 phone
(Pub. May 26, June 2 & 9, 2021