IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
No. 21-4-00228-36
In The Matter of the Estate of:
EDWARD LAWRENCE
LUCAS,
Deceased.
The undersigned having been appointed and have qualified as co-personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedent. Any person having a claim against decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any other applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claims forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of filing: November 1, 2021
Date of Publication: January 13, 2022. /s/ Scott Ray Lucas
Rene Erm II, P.L.L.C.
Attorney for Personal Representative, 6 E. Alder, Suite 412
Walla Walla, WA 99362
509-529-2200 phone
(Pub. Jan. 13, 20 & 27, 2022)
