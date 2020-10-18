NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
INVITATION TO BID
FOR
College Place Police Evidence Processing
and Storage Building Project
SEALED BIDS MUST BE SUBMITTED TO:
Community Development Department
625 S College Avenue
College Place, WA 99324
AND WILL BE RECEIVED UNTIL
11:00AM ON NOVEMBER 13, 2020
In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic and in an effort to keep our contractors and staff healthy, the City of College Place has made and is making changes to the bid submittal, opening, and award process.
College Place will be accepting mailed-in or hand-delivered bids. Contractors are highly encouraged to mail bids whenever possible in an effort to stay home and stay healthy. Clearly identify that it is a SEALED BID on the outside of the envelope.
The following must be returning with the bid:
• Bid Form
• Contractor Work and Cost Proposal
• Contractor Work Schedule
• Bidder’s Performance and Payment Bond
• Statement, Certification Regarding Debarment, Suspension, and Other Responsibility Matters
• Non-Collusion Affidavit
• Certificate of Nonsegregated Facilities
• W9 Form
Bid Opening: Publicly opened at 11:00AM on November 13, 2020
Location: City of College Place
Community Development Department
625 S College Avenue
College Place, WA 99324
509-394-8524
1. Project Scope of Work: This project is located on the College Place City Hall Campus and primarily consists of constructing a new building for evidence processing and storage.
2. Materials and equipment: Materials and equipment necessary for this Project generally include equipment and material to build a new building as depicted in the construction plans and specifications.
3. Bidder Responsibility: All Bidders must meet the bidder responsibility criteria as set out in the Bidder’s Packet, Bid Form and Contract Documents. The City intends to award a contract to the low responsible bidder. Before award, bidder must meet the following bidder responsibility criteria to be considered a responsible bidder. The City may require Bidder to submit documentation demonstrating compliance with the criteria. Bidder Must:
a. a. At the time of bid submittal, have a current certificate of registration as a contractor in compliance with chapter 18.27 Revised Code of Washington (RCW); and
b. Have a current Washington Unified Business Identifier (UBI) number; and
c. If applicable:
c.i. As required by Title 51 RCW, have Industrial Insurance coverage (workers’ compensation) coverage for the bidder’s employees; and
c.ii. As required by Title 50 RCW, be registered with the Washington State Employment Security Department evidence by an assigned employment security department number.
4. Contract Documents: To view a set of the plans and specifications, and required contract documents you must contact the Community Development Director, Jon Rickard by emailing a request to jrickard@cpwa.us. Documents are only available in PDF format.
5. Submission of Proposal: Bidders are required to mark their bids SEALED BID for the College Place Police Evidence Processing and Storage Building Project. Bidders are required to make their bids on the Bid Proposal Form provided by the City of College Place and return it along with the Bid Security, Bidder’s Performance and Payment Bond Statement, Certification Regarding Debarment, Suspension, and Other Responsibility Matters, and the Non-Collusion Affidavit.
NOTE: City reserves the right to accept bids on entire project or to reduce project size if necessary due to budgetary reasons. Any reduction by deductibles will be exercised as the City sees fit and not in any particular order.
6. Security: Bid security is required for this Project. Each bid must be accompanied either by a certified or cashier’s check for 5% of the total bid amount, payable to College Place. Any bidder who refuses to enter into a Contract after it has been awarded to the Bidder will be in breach of the agreement to enter into the Contract and the Bidder’s certified or cashier’s check shall be forfeited. Upon award and signing of required Contract, the bid security will be returned to the Bidder. The bid securities of all other bidders will be returned immediately upon the award of the Contract
7. Pay of Prevailing Wages: Prevailing wages must be paid on all public works performed by contract; Bidder will be required to pay prevailing wages.
8. Withdrawal of Proposal: Proposals may only be withdrawn by written and signed request and only if such request is received prior to the opening of the bids. No bid will be received or considered after the time set for the opening of bids. No Bidder may withdraw his/her Bid/Proposal after the time of bid opening, as set forth in the Invitation to Bid, and before the actual award of the Contract, unless the award of Contract is delayed more than sixty (60) calendar days after the date set for bid opening. If a delay of more than 60 calendar days does occur, then the Bidder must submit written notice withdrawing his/her Bid to the Community Development Department.
9. Local Bidders: The City of College Place may not take preference of a local bidder, except that the City of College Place may take into consideration any sales tax and business and occupation tax that the City will receive from purchasing supplies, materials, and equipment within its boundaries into consideration when determining the lowest responsible bidder. The City cannot and will not reduce bids of local bidders.
10. Non-Collusive Bid: The Bidder represented by the submission of the Proposal, including an executed Non-Collusion Affidavit, that the prices in this Bid are not directly or indirectly the result of any formal or informal agreement with another bidder.
11. Nonsegregated Facilities Certification: The Bidder represents by submission of the Proposal, including submission of nonsegregated facilities certification, that the Bidder does not maintain nor permit any employee or agent to perform services at a segregated facility in violation of the Equal Opportunity requirements of the Agreement.
12. Evaluation of Bid: In the evaluation of otherwise responsive bids, the Bidder’s experience, delivery time and responsibility in performing other contracts will be considered. In addition to price, the following may be considered: the ability, capacity and skill of the bidder to perform the contract, provide the services and/or provide the services required; whether the bidder can perform the contract or provide the service promptly, or within the time specified, without delay or interference; the character, integrity, reputation, judgment, experience, and efficiency of the bidder; the quality of performance of previous contracts or service; the previous and existing compliance by the bidder with laws and ordinances relating to contract or services; the sufficiency of the financial resources and ability of the bidder to perform the contract or provide the services; the quality, availability and adaptability of the supplies or contractual services to the particular use required; the ability of the bidder to provide future maintenance and service for the use of the subject of the contract; and/or compliance with all affirmative action requirements, minority business enterprise and women’s business enterprise subcontracting and contracting requirements.
NOTE: THE CITY RETAINS THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS, CORRECT OBVIOUS AMBIGUITIES AND ERRORS IN THE BIDDER’S PROPOSAL AND TO WAIVE MINOR AND NON-MATERIAL IRREGULARITIES AND/OR OMISSIONS IN THE BIDDING PROCESS, (if unit price does not compute to the extended total price, the unit price shall govern. Written prices will govern over numeric prices.
NOTE: THE CITY MAY MODIFY BID SPECIFICATIONS AFTER THIS ADVERTISEMENT.
Any modifications will be via written Addenda. Every person who received a bid packet will be notified of addendums.
TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE.
BY SUBMITTING A BID, BIDDER CERTIFIES AND SWEARS, UNDER THE PENALTY OF PERJURY IN THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, THAT THE BID AND ANY AND ALL THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE BID IS TRUE AND CORRECT. (Pub October 14 & 18, 2020)