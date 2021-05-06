NOTICE OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (BOCC)
PUBLIC HEARING (VIRTUAL)
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a virtual public hearing at 10:30 AM (or as close thereto as possible) on Monday, May 17, 2021, via Cisco WebEx to receive public testimony and consider the following amendment proposal. The process for review and recommendation of the final docket is described in Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Section 14.15.070 which outlines the criteria for consideration.
ZCA18-003 – Burbank Urban Growth Area Residential
Project Update
Amend Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 17-18, Development Standards – Density and Dimensions, for the Burbank Residential (BR) zoning district; adopt Manufactured Home Park standards and other residential zoning amendments, including the following three general options:
1. No Action: Take no action to adopt new regulations, which would leave the BR zoning district with no maximum density for single-family and manufactured home parks (except as limited by health standards and setbacks).
2. One Residential Zoning District: Retain the Burbank Residential zoning district and adopt a new low-density residential development standard for all residential uses; thereby reducing to the density of development that could occur in the UGA. The BR zoning district would be modified to have a maximum density ( minimum lot size). Adopt Manufactured Home Park standards. Single-family Residential density within the range of 3-8 units per acre is under consideration.
3. Multiple Residential Zoning Districts: Adopt three separate Burbank Residential zoning districts with various density requirements. Adopt Manufactured Home Park standards. New BR1 and BR2 districts would allow infill development consistent with existing development patterns and BR3 would establish low-density residential zoning for undeveloped portions of the UGA. Single-family Residential density within the range of 3-8 units per acre is under consideration.
Remote public participation and testimony will be allowed via Cisco Webex and telephone. Limited participation and testimony at a remote location is available for those who are unable to testify by Cisco Webex or telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing.
Written comments regarding the above applications may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on May 17, 2021 for BOCC consideration. This is the final opportunity to comment; written comments cannot be accepted after the public hearing is closed on May 17.
Written testimony, which will be made part of the record, may be sent by regular mail to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1506
Walla Walla, WA 99362
Public Comments sent by email to the Community Development Department will be provided to the BOCC: send email to:
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Monday May 17, 2021, at 10:30 AM (or as close thereto as possible)
Location: Due to the Governor’s COVID-19
this hearing will be held virtually.
Cisco Webex Meeting Link: https://wwco.webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38
Call in 1-408-418-9388 | Access code: 146 784 0290
A staff report will be available approximately one week prior
to the hearing.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3-days notice. (Pub. May 6, 2021)