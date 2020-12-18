NOTICE OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (BOCC)
PUBLIC HEARING (VIRTUAL)
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a virtual public hearing at 11:00 AM (or as close thereto as possible) on Monday, December 28, 2020, via Cisco WebEx to receive public testimony and consider the following amendment proposal.
ZCA20-002 – Electronic Changing Message Center Sign Code Amendments. Amend Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 17-28, Development Standards - Signs, and WWCC Chapter 17.08, Definitions. The proposed code amendments would add a definition for ‘Electronic Changing Message Center Sign’ to Chapter 17.08 and amend Chapter 17.25 to increase height limits for signs in some zones and add a section with standards for these types of signs to be allowed in some zoning districts, primarily for public uses.
The Planning Commission, following a public hearing on December 14, recommended approval of the proposed amendments. The process for review and recommendation of the final docket is described in Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Section 14.15.070 which outlines the criteria for consideration.
Remote public participation and testimony will be allowed via Cisco Webex and telephone. Limited participation and testimony at a remote location is available for those who are unable to testify by Cisco Webex or telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing.
Written comments regarding the above applications may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on December 28, 2020 for BOCC consideration. This is the final opportunity to comment; written comments cannot be accepted after the public hearing is closed on December 28.
Written testimony, which will be made part of the record, may be sent by regular mail to: Walla Walla County Commissioners
P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Public Comments sent by email to the Community Development Department will be provided to the BOCC:
send email to commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Monday, December 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM
(or as close thereto as possible)
Location: Due to the Governor’s COVID-19
this hearing will be held virtually.
Cisco Webex Meeting Link: https://wwco.webex.com/wwco/
j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38
Call in 1-408-418-9388 | Access code: 146 784 0290
A staff report will be available approximately one week prior to the
hearing.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2620 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us. Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3-days notice.
(Pub. Dec. 18, 2020)