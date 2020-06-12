TS No WA08000461-18-2 TO No 191023740-WA-MSO NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: KEVIN BIDWELL, A SINGLE MAN, AND MAGGIE BELLMORE, A SINGLE WOMAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Athene Annuity and Life Company Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: RECONTRUST COMPANY Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2007-14600 Parcel Number: 36-07-16-58-0401 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 29, 2020, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Walla Walla county Courthouse, 315 W Main, Walla Walla, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Walla Walla, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 1 AND 2 IN BLOCK 4 OF WILSON`S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON, IN VOLUME G OF PLATS AT PAGE 47. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE EAST LINE OF LOT 2 IN BLOCK 4 OF WILSON`S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA AFORESAID, WHICH POINT IS 11 FEET NORTH, MEASURED ALONG SAID EAST LINE, FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 2, AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH, ALONG SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 11 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 2; THENCE WEST, ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 2; A DISTANCE OF 110 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 2; THENCE NORTH, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 2, A DISTANCE OF 8 FEET; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE 110 FEET, MORE OR LESS TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA, STATE OF WASHINGTON. APN: 36-07-16-58-0401 More commonly known as 756 WHITE STREET, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated December 20, 2007, executed by KEVIN BIDWELL, A SINGLE MAN, AND MAGGIE BELLMORE, A SINGLE WOMAN as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as designated nominee for COUNTRYWIDE BANK, FSB., Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded December 24, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-14600 and that said Deed of Trust was modified by Modification Agreement and recorded December 19, 2013 as Instrument Number 2013-12093 and the beneficial interest was assigned to AAIA RML, LLC. and recorded March 12, 2019 as Instrument Number 2019-01617 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Walla Walla County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Athene Annuity and Life Company, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From March 1, 2019 To February 21, 2020 Number of Payments 2 $882.76 10 $1,000.31 Total $11,768.62 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION March 1, 2019 February 21, 2020 0 $0.00 $0.00 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: December 20, 2007 Note Amount:$165,000.00 Interest Paid To: March 1, 2019 Next Due Date: March 1, 2019 Current Beneficiary: Athene Annuity and Life Company Contact Phone No: (888) 349-8955 Address: 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $157,299.42, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on May 29, 2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by May 18, 2020, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before May 18, 2020 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the May 18, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Athene Annuity and Life Company or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS MAGGIE BELLMORE 756 WHITE STREET, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 KEVIN BIDWELL 756 WHITE STREET, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KEVIN BIDWELL 756 WHITE STREET, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MAGGIE BELLMORE 756 WHITE STREET, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 by both first class and certified mail on December 19, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place December 20, 2019 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: February 20, 2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Number 70255, Pub Dates: 05/22/2020, 06/12/2020, WALLA WALLA UNION-BULLETIN
