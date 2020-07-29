NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
Grantor: Ronda Kay Chapman
Grantee/Current beneficiary of the deed of trust:
Philip C. Wasser and S. Reid Wasser
Current trustee of the deed of trust: Rainier Foreclosure Services, Inc.
Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Phillip C. Wasser and S. Reid Wasser
Reference number of the deed of trust: 2010-09500
Parcel number(s): 35-06-08-32-0001
To: Ronda Kay Chapman Occupants
John Doe Chapman
I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Rainier Foreclosure Services, Inc., will on AUGUST 28, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., outside the main entrance of Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 West Main Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, in the City of Walla Walla, State of Washington sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Walla Walla, State of Washington, to wit:
PTN. OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH OF RANGE 35 EWM.
FULL LEGAL ATTACHED HERETO AS EXHIBIT A AND INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE EXHIBIT “A’
Beginning at the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 8 in Township 6 North, of Range 35 East of the Willamette Meridian, and running thence North, along the West line of said Section 8, a distance of 452.0 feet; thence East, parallel to the South line of said Northwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter, a distance of 964.0 feet; thence South, parallel to the West line of said Section 8 to the point of intersection with a line drawn Westerly from a point 27.5 feet South of the Southeast corner of the North half of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 8 to the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter; thence Westerly, along said line 964 feet more or less to THE POINT OF BEGINNING. TOGETHER WITH, A Tract of land located in the Southwest Quarter of Section 8 Township 6 North Range 35 East of the Willamette Meridian Walla Walla County, Washington, described more particularly as follows; Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Southwest Quarter; Thence North 01°00’32” West for a distance of 452.00 feet along the West line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; Thence North 89°15’18” East for a distance of 963.75 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING for this legal description; Thence South 01°00’32” East for a distance of 435.06 feet along a line parallel to the West line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter and 964.00 feet East of said line, as measured along the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, to a point in a line drawn Westerly from a point 27.5 feet South of the Southeast corner of the North half of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 8 to the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; Thence North 8894’52” East for a distance of 29.84 feet along said drawn line; Thence North 01°00’32” West for a distance of 434.53 feet; Thence South 89°15’18” West for a distance of 29,84 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING THEREFROM
A tract of land located in the Southwest Quarter of Section 8 in Township S North of Range 35 East of the Willamette Meridian, Walla Walla County, Washington, described more particularly as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of Said Southwest Quarter; Thence North 01°00’32” West for a distance of 452.00 feet along the West line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING for this legal description; Thence North 87°39’15” East for a distance of 964.00 feet, parallel to the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; Thence South 01°00’32” East for a distance of 26.93 feet, parallel to the West line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; Thence South 89°15’18” West for a distance of 963.75 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.
EXCEPTING the County Road along the West side of said premises. All situated in Walla Walla County, State of Washington.
(Tax Parcel NO. 35-06-08-32-0001) the postal address of which is more commonly known as: 743 Locher Road, Touchet, WA 99360 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust, dated November 18, 2010, recorded November 19, 2010 under Auditor’s File No. 2010-09500, records of Walla Walla County, Washington, from Ronda Kay Chapman, as Grantor, to Land Title of Walla Walla County, Inc., as original Trustee, to secure a promissory note held by Phillip C. Wasser and S. Reid Wasser, husband and wife, as beneficiary. Phillip C. Wasser and S. Reid Wasser are the current holders of the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The Default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: a. Failure to pay the following past due amounts, which are in arrears:
Amounts Due : PROMISSORY NOTE DUE IN FULL Principal Balance $30,000.00 Advances for Property Taxes: $9,813.09 Advances for Insurance: $4,907.00 Attorney’s Fees: $27,606.06 Accrued Interest: $56,227.64
Less Payments Received: ($62,618.63) TOTAL AMOUNT DUE: $65,935.16* *plus foreclosure fees and costs incurred as broken out in Notice of Foreclosure Default other than failure to make monthly payments: NONE IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $30,000.00, together with unpaid accrued interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on AUGUST 28, 2020. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured before the sale on AUGUST 28, 2020 to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the sale the defaults as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time before the sale, by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the principal and interest plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Ronda Kay Chapman, John Doe Chapman Both at: 743 Locher Road, Touchet, WA 99360 by both first class and certified mail on February 28, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on March 2, 2020, with said written Notice of Default or the Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has in his possession proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing, to any person requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections, if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale, pursuant to R.C.W. 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale. X.
NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: Toll-free 1-877-894-HOME
(1-877-894-4663) Website: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Telephone: Toll-free 1-877-741-3281 Website: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc
http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/hcs.cfm The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: Toll-free 1-888-201-1014 Website: http://
nwjustice.org/what-clear DATED: April 16, 2020. RAINIER FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., Successor Trustee By: Thomas S. Linde, Vice President Rainier Foreclosure Services, Inc. c/o SCHWEET LINDE & COULSON, PLLC, 575 S Michigan ST, Seattle WA 98108 (206) 275-1010
(Pub. July 29 & Aug. 19, 2020)