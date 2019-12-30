TS No WA07000249-18-1 TO No 180400956-WA-MSW NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: JERRY T DUNLEAVY, AN UNMARRIED PERSON Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: loanDepot.com, LLC Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: CHICAGO TITLE Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Cenlar FSB Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2014-00163 Parcel Number: 36-07-32-75-0122 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 31, 2020, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 West Main, Walla Walla, WA 99362, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Walla Walla, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 22 IN BLOCK 1 OF PARKWOOD HEIGHTS, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 6 OF ROLL FILES AT PAGE B-25 AS AUDITOR`S FILE NO. 9700275, RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON. SITUATED IN THE CITY AND COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA, STATE OF WASHINGTON. APN: 36-07-32-75-0122 More commonly known as 2110 SOUTH 2ND AVENUE, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated December 18, 2013, executed by JERRY T DUNLEAVY, AN UNMARRIED PERSON as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for LOANDEPOT.COM, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded January 8, 2014 as Instrument No. 2014-00163 and the beneficial interest was assigned to loanDepot.com, LLC and recorded August 27, 2018 as Instrument Number 2018-07072 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Walla Walla County, Washington. II. No action commenced by loanDepot.com, LLC, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From September 1, 2018 To September 20, 2019 Number of Payments 2 $1,027.17 6 $1,007.86 2 $1,032.55 3 $1,183.18 Total $13,716.14 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION September 1, 2018 September 20, 2019 $208.49 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: December 18, 2013 Note Amount $132,710.00 Interest Paid To: August 1, 2018 Next Due Date: September 1, 2018 Current Beneficiary: loanDepot.com, LLC Contact Phone No: 1-877-909-9416 Address: 425 Phillips Blvd, Ewing, NJ 08618 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $120,963.73, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on January 31, 2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by January 20, 2020, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before January 20, 2020 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the January 20, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, loanDepot.com, LLC or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS JERRY T DUNLEAVY 2110 SOUTH 2ND AVENUE, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JERRY T DUNLEAVY 2110 SOUTH 2ND AVENUE, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362 by both first class and certified mail on August 13, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place August 13, 2019 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: September 26, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Number 64962, Pub Dates: 12/30/2019, 01/20/2020, WALLA WALLA UNION-BULLETIN