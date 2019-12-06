NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. # 146735 Grantor: Carol J. Sterling, A Single Person Current beneficiary of the deed of trust; Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Current trustee of the deed of trust: Christopher R. Greene, Attorney, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLLC Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Reference number of the deed of trust: 2014-06905 Parcel number(s): 360728851417 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on the 20th day of December, 2019, at the hour of 10 o’clock AM at the main entrance of the Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 West Main, City of Walla Walla, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Walla Walla, State of Washington, to- wit: The West 27.5 feet of Lot 16 and the East 40 feet of Lot 17 in Block 14 of Mountain View, an Addition to Walla Walla, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume 8 of Plats at page 12, records of Walla Walla County. Also, beginning at a point in the South line of said Lot 16 in Block 14 of Mountain View, an Addition to Walla Walla aforesaid, which point is 27.5 feet East of the Southwest corner of said Lot 16, and running thence West, along the South line of said Lots 16 and 17 in Block 14, a distance of 67.5 feet; Thence South 10 feet; Thence East, parallel to the South line of said Block 14, a distance of 67.5 feet; Thence North 10 feet to the point of beginning; Being a part of the vacated portion of Linden Street (now Sheridan Road) in said Addition. The postal address of which it is commonly known as: 519 Sheridan Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated September 12, 2014, recorded September 19, 2014, under Auditor’s File No. 2014-06905, records of Walla Walla County, Washington, from Carol J. Sterling, A Single Person, as Grantor, Walla Walla Title Company, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for 360 Mortgage Group, LLC., as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned, under an Assignment recorded June 6, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019-03892 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Walla Walla County, Washington. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: The current Beneficiary, Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., alleges that you are in default for the following reason(s): THE BORROWER HAS MOVED OUT. UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST, THERE IS NOT AN OPTION FOR REINSTATEMENT. Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: PAYOFF: Principal Balance: $70,018.40 TOTAL PAYOFF GOOD THROUGH AUGUST 31, 2019 $70,018.40 IV. In addition to the amount in arrears specified above, you are or may be obligated to pay the following charges, costs and fees to pay off or reinstate the Deed of Trust: OTHER PAYOFF CHARGES: Including Interest, Trustee Fees, Recording Fees, Mailing Fees, and Attorney’s Fees and Costs: $21,719.83 TOTAL PAYOFF FEES AND COSTS GOOD THROUGH AUGUST 31, 2019 $21,719.83 V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 20th day of December, 2019. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 9th day of December, 2019, (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 9th day of December, 2019, (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 9th day of December, 2019, (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Carol Sterling 519 Sheridan Road Walla Walla, WA 99362 Current Occupant 519 Sheridan Road Walla Walla, WA 99362 All Unknown Persons, Parties, or Occupants 519 Sheridan Road Walla Walla, WA 99362 by both first-class and certified mail on the 11th day of July, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 12th day of July, 2019, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to ROW 61.24.130, Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. CHRISTOPHER R. GREENE, ATTORNEY THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLLC 1212 N. Washington Street, #308 Spokane, WA 99201 Phone: (509)-866-5375 COMPLIANCE WITH RCW 61.24.031, RCW 61.24.040 AND RCW 61.24.163, IF APPLICABLE: For owner-occupied residential real property, before the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is recorded, transmitted, or served, the beneficiary has complied with RCW 61.24.031, RCW 61,24.040, and, if applicable, RCW 61.24.163. Dated: August 19, 2019 Christopher R. Greene, As Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Christopher Greene Title: Successor Trustee A-4702816 11/15/2019, 12/06/2019
Featured Events
–
Fri & Sat Dec. 6 & 7 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Read more
–
The 2019 Live Cinema Series continues at Gesa Power House Theatre with a screening of a curr… Read more
–
Walla Walla Valley Academy Auditorium