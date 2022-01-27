NOTICE OF STATE’S INTENT TO NEGOTIATE LEASE

Department of Natural Resources will begin negotiation of expiring leases with existing lessees on the following parcels. All leases are subject to third party bids by interested parties.  Lease terms and bidding information is available by calling the Southeast Region at 1-800-527-3305 or by appointment at the Region Office at 713 Bowers Road, Ellensburg, Washington 98926. The leases expire June 30, 2022..

Grazing Lease    All/Part    Sec    Twp    Rge

10-A74231        Part    16    12    39.0E

        Part    18    12    39.OE

10-B69305    Part    16    12    37.OE

10-C57596        All    16    12    38.OE

Agriculture Lease    All/Part    Sec    Twp    Rge

12-C60499    Part    24    12    37.OE

Written request to lease must be received by February 28, 2022, at the Department of Natural Resources, 713 Bowers Road, Ellensburg, Washington 98926.

Each request to lease must contain a certified check or money order payable to the Department of Natural Resources for the amount of any bonus bid, plus a $100 deposit. The envelope must be marked “Sealed Bid” and give the lease number, expiration date of lease applied for, and give the applicant’s name. The applicant must be prepared to purchase any improvements that belong to the current lessee. For details and qualifications to submit a request, contact the Ellensburg office or call

509-925-8510.

HILARY FRANZ, Commissioner of Public Lands (Pub. Jan. 27, 2022)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment