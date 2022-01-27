NOTICE OF STATE’S INTENT TO NEGOTIATE LEASE
Department of Natural Resources will begin negotiation of expiring leases with existing lessees on the following parcels. All leases are subject to third party bids by interested parties. Lease terms and bidding information is available by calling the Southeast Region at 1-800-527-3305 or by appointment at the Region Office at 713 Bowers Road, Ellensburg, Washington 98926. The leases expire June 30, 2022..
Grazing Lease All/Part Sec Twp Rge
10-A74231 Part 16 12 39.0E
Part 18 12 39.OE
10-B69305 Part 16 12 37.OE
10-C57596 All 16 12 38.OE
Agriculture Lease All/Part Sec Twp Rge
12-C60499 Part 24 12 37.OE
Written request to lease must be received by February 28, 2022, at the Department of Natural Resources, 713 Bowers Road, Ellensburg, Washington 98926.
Each request to lease must contain a certified check or money order payable to the Department of Natural Resources for the amount of any bonus bid, plus a $100 deposit. The envelope must be marked “Sealed Bid” and give the lease number, expiration date of lease applied for, and give the applicant’s name. The applicant must be prepared to purchase any improvements that belong to the current lessee. For details and qualifications to submit a request, contact the Ellensburg office or call
509-925-8510.
HILARY FRANZ, Commissioner of Public Lands (Pub. Jan. 27, 2022)
