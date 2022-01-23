Notice of Special Election
Walla Walla County, Washington
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Walla Walla County will conduct a Special Election by mail on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Ballots were mailed on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 and include the following:
Jurisdictions: City of Waitsburg Transportation Benefit District – Proposition 1, Sales and Use Tax for Transportation Improvements; Dixie School District No. 101 – Proposition 1, Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy; College Place School District No. 250 – Proposition 1, Replacement of Expiring Educational Programs and Operations Levy; Touchet School District No. 300 – Proposition 1, Replacement of Expiring Educational Programs and Operations Levy; Columbia School District No. 400 – Proposition 1, Replacement of Expiring Educational Programs and Operation Levy; Proposition 2, Replacement of Expiring Capital Levy for Technology Improvements; Proposition 3, Bonds to Renovate and Improve School Facilities; Waitsburg School District No. 401-100 – Proposition 1, Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy; and Prescott School District No. 402-37 – Proposition 1, Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy.
Voter Registration Deadlines: The deadline for online registration, mail-in registration, and in-state transfer for the February 8, 2022 Special Election is Monday, January 31, 2022. If you are not currently registered in Washington State you may register in-person at the Walla Walla County Elections Office, 315 W. Main St., Room 203, Walla Walla, during normal business hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. weekdays, and from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Voting Center: The Walla Walla County Elections Office is the only Voting Center in the county and the only office where ballots, replacement ballots or provisional ballots are issued. Election Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. For additional information on voter registration or elections, please contact the Elections Department at (509) 524-2530 or visit our website: https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/government/auditor/elections.php
Official Ballot Drop Box: Inside the Walla Walla County Elections Office, 315 W. Main St., Room 203, Walla Walla, weekdays from 9:00 to 4:00 and on Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Official Ballot Drop Boxes (open 24 hours a day) are located at: Courthouse Alley – Drive-up between Courthouse and County Jail (enter on 5th St.). Walla Walla County Poplar St. Annex – 310 W. Poplar St. (corner of 5th & Poplar). College Place City Hall – 625 S. College Ave. (behind City Hall). Burbank - Columbia Elementary School – 977 Maple St. (in front of school). Waitsburg City Hall – 147 Main St. (on sidewalk by front door). Touchet School District – 90 Champion St. (entrance to parking lot).
Ballots returned by mail do not require postage and must be postmarked on or before Election Day. Ballots dropped off in an official ballot drop box do not require postage. The ballot drop boxes are opened when ballots are mailed out and remain open until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Accessible Voting: The ExpressVote, which is a machine to assist voters in marking their ballot, is available at the Walla Walla County Elections Office at 315 W. Main St., Room 203, Walla Walla, starting on January 19, 2022. It will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. weekdays, and on Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Canvassing Board Meetings: The Walla Walla County Canvassing Board will hold public meetings on: Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. to canvass ballots and on Tuesday, February 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to certify the results. These meetings are held at the Walla Walla County Elections Office, 315 W Main St., Room 203, Walla Walla, and are continued until the activity has been completed.
Dated this 19th day of January 2022. Karen Martin, Walla Walla County Auditor (Pub. Jan. 23, 2022)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.