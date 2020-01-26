Notice of Special Election
Walla Walla County, Washington
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Walla Walla County will conduct a Special Election by mail on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Ballots started mailing on Thursday, January 23, 2020 and include the following:
Jurisdictions: Walla Walla County – Six Year Regular Levy for Emergency Medical Services; Dixie School District No. 101 – 1) Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy, 2) Replacement Capital Levy for Health, Safety and Energy Efficiency Improvements; Walla Walla School District No. 140 – Replacement of Expiring Educational Programs and Operations Levy; College Place School District No. 250 – Transportation Levy; Waitsburg School District No. 401-100 – Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy; Prescott School District No. 402-37 – Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy.
Voter Registration Deadlines: The deadline for online registration, mail-in registration, and in-state transfer for the February 11, 2020 Special Election is Monday, February 3, 2020. If you are not currently registered in Washington State you may register in-person until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Elections Center, 310 W. Poplar St., Walla Walla. Voter registration is also available at the Auditor’s Office (inside the Courthouse) at 315 W. Main St., Room 201, Walla Walla, during normal business hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays.
Voting Center: The Walla Walla County Elections Center (310 W. Poplar St.) is the only voting center in the county and the only office where ballots, replacement ballots or provisional ballots are issued. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. For additional information on voter registration or elections, please contact the Elections Center at (509) 524-2530 or visit our website: voter.votewa.gov
Logic & Accuracy Test: The Logic and Accuracy Test, performed on the digital scan system used to tabulate the ballots, will be conducted by the Auditor’s Office on Tuesday January 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Elections Center, 310 W. Poplar St., Walla Walla.
Official Ballot Drop Boxes: inside the Elections Center at 310 W. Poplar St. and inside the Auditor’s Office at 315 W. Main St., Room 201, Walla Walla. Office hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays.
Official Ballot Drop Boxes (open 24 hours a day) are located at: Courthouse Alley - Drive-up between Courthouse and County Jail (enter on 5th St.). Walla Walla Fire Station No. 2 - 170 N Wilbur Ave. (parking lot on corner of Wilbur & Tacoma). Elections Center - 310 W. Poplar St. (corner of 5th & Poplar). College Place City Hall – 625 S. College Ave. (behind City Hall). Burbank-Columbia Elementary School – 977 Maple St. (in front of school). Waitsburg City Hall – 147 Main St. (on sidewalk by front door). Touchet School District – 90 Champion St. (entrance to parking lot).
Ballots returned by mail do not require postage and must be postmarked on or before Election Day. Ballots dropped off in an official ballot drop box do not require postage. The ballot drop boxes are opened when ballots are mailed out and remain open until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Accessible Voting: The ExpressVote, which is a machine to assist voters in marking their ballot, is available in the Elections Center at 310 W. Poplar St. starting on January 23, 2020. It will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Canvassing Board Meetings: The Walla Walla County Canvassing Board will hold public meetings on: Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to canvass ballots and on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. to certify the results. These meetings are held at the Elections Center and are continued until the activity has been completed.
Dated this 22nd day of January 2020.
Karen Martin, Walla Walla County Auditor (Pub. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020)