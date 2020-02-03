NOTICE OF SMALL WORKS ROSTER REQUEST FOR
SOLICITATION FOR
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Columbia County invites contractors to request to be on the general Small Works Roster and Vendor List. These lists are for any type of contracted work that may be done and any purchase of materials, equipment, supplies, or services for any department of Columbia County. Any contract for public works involving less than $300,000 or any purchase of materials, equipment, supplies, or services up to $50,000 may be accomplished by soliciting quotes from contractors and vendors on these lists without advertisement and competitive bidding, per RCW 36.32.235, RCW 36.77.075, RCW 36.32.250, RCW 39.04.155 and RCW 39.04.190. To view the list of services requested and/or to be placed on the list, contractors and vendors may access the application on-line at www.columbiaco.com on the Public Works page or may contact the Columbia County Public Works Department at 415 N Guernsey Avenue, PO Box 5, Dayton, WA 99328, 509-382-2534.
(Pub. Feb. 3, 2020)