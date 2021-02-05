NOTICE OF SIGNIFICANT NON-COMPLIANCE
Refresco Beverages US Inc.
Refresco Beverages US Inc. is in Significant Non-Compliance (SNC) with its Industrial Wastewater Discharge Permit P#0004 issued by the City of Walla Walla in accordance with USEPA General Pretreatment Rules 40 CFR 403. SNC status is due to the company’s failure to meet reporting and notification, monitoring activities, equipment, discharge limitations, prohibitions, accidental spill or slug discharge requirements resulting in 15 violations. The violations occurred from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. (Pub. Feb. 5, 2021)