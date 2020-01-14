NOTICE OF SIGNIFICANT NON-COMPLIANCE
Refresco/Cliffstar LLC
Refresco/Cliffstar LLC is in Significant Non-Compliance (SNC) with its Industrial Wastewater Discharge Permit P#0004 issued by the City of Walla Walla in accordance with the EPA General Pretreatment Rules of 40 CFR 403. SNC status is due to the company’s failure to meet reporting and notification, monitoring activities, equipment, discharge limitations, prohibitions, accidental spill or slug discharge requirements resulting in 16 violations. The violations occurred from November 7, 2018 through December 31, 2019.
(Pub. Jan. 14, 2020)