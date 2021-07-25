Notice of Sale - by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
On or after August 1st the following items will be placed for sale on the on-line auction website www.Publicsurplus.com :
1. 4rds Winchester 12ga 00 Buck
2. (6) .223 Magazines
3. 15rds federal 12ga 00 Buck
4. 9rds Winchester 9mm FMJ
5. 350rds assorted handgun ammo
6. (3) assorted loaded handgun magazines
7. (24) assorted loaded rifle magazines
8. 450rds assorted ammo
9. 800rds assorted ammo
10. 800rds assorted 12ga ammo
11. 150rds assorted 30.06 ammo
12. 26k of assorted rim fire ammo
13. Assorted .270 rounds
14. Milwaukee Nail gun
15. Milwaukee Nail Gun
16. Milwaukee scene light
17. Milwaukee air compressor
18. Milwaukee battery Charger
19. REI tent
20. Garmin GPS
21. AK47 and Sig 9mm magazines
22. Bucket misc. ammo
23. Bucket misc. ammo
24. Schrade knife
25. Misc. tools in bag
26. Large yellow pry bar
27. (2) extension cords
28. Milwaukee drill
29. Vintage Navy postcards
30. Atlantic Navy fleet scrapbook
31. Republic DeGuinee scrap book
32. Photograph of ATB landing craft school
33. 1984 Navy ship encyclopedia
34. 1951 US Navy SeaBee flag
35. Minolta super 8 camera
(Pub. July 18 & 25, 2021)